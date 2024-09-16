Analyst Expectations For Sutro Biopharma's Future

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.0, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 5.08% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.75.

The standing of Sutro Biopharma among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sutro Biopharma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sutro Biopharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sutro Biopharma's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Sutro Biopharma's Background

Sutro Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products. The company manufactures next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. Products offered by the company include STRO-001 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and STRO-002 for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Breaking Down Sutro Biopharma's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sutro Biopharma's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 146.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sutro Biopharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -186.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sutro Biopharma's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sutro Biopharma's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Sutro Biopharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

