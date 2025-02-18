Analyst Expectations For Stryker's Future

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $434.12, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $409.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.63% from the previous average price target of $411.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stryker is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $443.00 $418.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $427.00 $384.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $413.00 $409.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $435.00 $425.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $435.00 $427.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $445.00 $420.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $440.00 $400.00 Kyle Rose Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $435.00 $420.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $442.00 $442.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $425.00 $425.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $442.00 $442.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $409.00 $380.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $442.00 $409.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $450.00 $411.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $400.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $427.00 $405.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $445.00 $370.00

Get to Know Stryker Better

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Financial Insights: Stryker

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Stryker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Stryker faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

