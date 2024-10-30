Analyst Expectations For Stryker's Future

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Stryker (NYSE:SYK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stryker, presenting an average target of $388.25, a high estimate of $409.00, and a low estimate of $370.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.73% from the previous average price target of $370.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Stryker among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $405.00 $378.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $409.00 $393.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $383.00 $374.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $370.00 $345.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $380.00 $365.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $380.00 $380.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $405.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $374.00 $360.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stryker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stryker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Stryker's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stryker analyst ratings.

Get to Know Stryker Better

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Stryker: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stryker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.53% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

