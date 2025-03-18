Analyst Expectations For Staar Surgical's Future

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.6, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 35.1% lower than the prior average price target of $30.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Staar Surgical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $17.00 $17.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $17.00 $28.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $38.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $28.00 $28.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Staar Surgical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Staar Surgical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Staar Surgical Better

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of its sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Staar Surgical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Staar Surgical's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

