Analyst Expectations For Staar Surgical's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 32.85% lower than the prior average price target of $34.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Staar Surgical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $38.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $28.00 $28.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $40.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $28.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Staar Surgical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Staar Surgical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

A Deep Dive into Staar Surgical's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Staar Surgical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

