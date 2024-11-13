Analyst Expectations For SoundHound AI's Future

Analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.9, a high estimate of $9.50, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SoundHound AI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Mattson Barclays Maintains Neutral $7.00 $7.00 Glenn Mattson Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Neutral $7.00 $7.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $9.50 $9.50 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $9.00 $9.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SoundHound AI's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

Understanding the Numbers: SoundHound AI's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SoundHound AI's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 53.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -277.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SoundHound AI's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

