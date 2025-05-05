Analyst Expectations For Sotera Health's Future

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sotera Health, revealing an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 6.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sotera Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $12.00 $16.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sotera Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sotera Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sotera Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sotera Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sotera Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Sotera Health: A Closer Look

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers. The company operates in three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Europe and other regions.

Sotera Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sotera Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sotera Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sotera Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sotera Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

