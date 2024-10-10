Analyst Expectations For SL Green Realty's Future

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 11 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SL Green Realty, presenting an average target of $59.88, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $49.38, the current average has increased by 21.26%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $58.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $60.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $55.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Neutral $66.00 $44.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $55.00 $54.00 James Feldman B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $59.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $53.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $51.00 $44.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $58.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $49.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $58.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $47.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $48.00

Delving into SL Green Realty's Background

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

