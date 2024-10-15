Analyst Expectations For SITE Centers's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.18, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 22.3% lower than the prior average price target of $55.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SITE Centers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Neutral $17.00 $64.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $68.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $56.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.25 $65.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $56.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $68.00 $64.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SITE Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SITE Centers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SITE Centers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into SITE Centers's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering SITE Centers: A Closer Look

SITE Centers Corp is a United States-based self-administered and self-managed REIT that operates as a fully integrated real estate company. The company is engaged in the business of owning, leasing, acquiring, redeveloping, developing and managing shopping centers.

A Deep Dive into SITE Centers's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SITE Centers faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.28% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SITE Centers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 203.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SITE Centers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SITE Centers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

