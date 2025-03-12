Analyst Expectations For Silicon Laboratories's Future

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $146.11, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 10.79% from the previous average price target of $131.88.

A clear picture of Silicon Laboratories's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $115.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $75.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Announces Neutral $130.00 -

Silicon Laboratories Inc Inc is a provider of secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. The company's integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, industry ecosystem, and robust support help customers build industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. Company make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. Company operates in USA, China, Taiwan and Rest of World, with maximum revenue from rest of the world.

Key Indicators: Silicon Laboratories's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Silicon Laboratories's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 91.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -14.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Silicon Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

