Analyst Expectations For Silence Therapeutics's Future

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $65.57, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $63.14, the current average has increased by 3.85%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Silence Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $45.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $55.00 $42.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel molecules incorporating short-interfering ribonucleic acid. its pipeline products are; SLN360 therapy designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. By silencing the LPA gene, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risks of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes, and SLN124 therapy aims to temporarily silence TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body hepcidin. As hepcidin increases, iron levels in the blood are expected to decrease, which may increase the production of healthy red blood cells, thereby reducing anemia.

Understanding the Numbers: Silence Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Silence Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -15.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silence Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silence Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Silence Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

