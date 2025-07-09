Analyst Expectations For Sherwin-Williams's Future

Analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $388.71, with a high estimate of $420.00 and a low estimate of $296.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.38% increase from the previous average price target of $376.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sherwin-Williams. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $410.00 $398.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Underperform $296.00 $289.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $385.00 $405.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $420.00 $410.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $405.00 $375.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $350.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $385.00 $405.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sherwin-Williams's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Sherwin-Williams faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.1, Sherwin-Williams faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

