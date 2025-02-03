Analyst Expectations For ON Semiconductor's Future

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ON Semiconductor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. A 10.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $86.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ON Semiconductor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $72.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $70.00 $80.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $92.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $85.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $66.00 $87.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $85.00 - Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $95.00 -

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Breaking Down ON Semiconductor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

