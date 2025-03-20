Analyst Expectations For scPharmaceuticals's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for scPharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 10.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of scPharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Naz Rahman Maxim Group Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to scPharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of scPharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for scPharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of scPharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care and reduce healthcare costs. The company's main product is Furoscix. Furoscix consists of this patented formulation of furosemide for subcutaneous administration with wearable, portable sc2Wear Infusor for the treatment of edema in patients with heart failure.

scPharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: scPharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 164.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -350.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): scPharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -175.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): scPharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -36.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

