Analyst Expectations For Scorpio Tankers's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $62.25, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average represents a 2.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $63.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Scorpio Tankers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $64.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Scorpio Tankers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Scorpio Tankers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Scorpio Tankers's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Scorpio Tankers's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products. It owned, lease financed, or chartered in vessels spanning three different vessel segments Handymax, MR, and LR2. The company's fleet of tankers is the eco-friendly, and newest fleet on the water hauling clean petroleum products. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from LR2.

Breaking Down Scorpio Tankers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Scorpio Tankers's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -39.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Scorpio Tankers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Scorpio Tankers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Scorpio Tankers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Scorpio Tankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

