Analyst Expectations For Sarepta Therapeutics's Future

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $168.79, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 5.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $178.73.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sarepta Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Sell $80.00 - Whitney Ijem Guggenheim Raises Buy $150.00 $148.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $193.00 $200.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $167.00 $152.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $179.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $182.00 $182.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $165.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $182.00 $181.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $152.00 $152.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Sarepta Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sarepta Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Understanding the Numbers: Sarepta Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sarepta Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 40.79% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

