Analyst Expectations For Samsara's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Samsara and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.78% increase from the previous average price target of $40.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Samsara. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $46.00 - Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $44.00 $40.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $42.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $47.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $40.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Matt Bullock B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00 Matt Bullock B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Samsara. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Samsara's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Samsara's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Samsara

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Samsara displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Samsara adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

