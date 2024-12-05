Analyst Expectations For Sabra Health Care REIT's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.43% from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sabra Health Care REIT among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Breaking Down Sabra Health Care REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sabra Health Care REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

