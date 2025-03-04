Analyst Expectations For Rexford Industrial Realty's Future

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average represents a 4.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Rexford Industrial Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $47.00 $48.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $40.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $41.00 $44.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rexford Industrial Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rexford Industrial Realty: A Closer Look

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Rexford Industrial Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

