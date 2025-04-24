Analyst Expectations For Renasant's Future

Analysts' ratings for Renasant (NYSE:RNST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $43.5, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.76% from the previous average price target of $42.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Renasant among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Rose |Raymond James |Maintains |Strong Buy | $40.00|$40.00 | |Michael Rose |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $40.00|$44.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $47.00|$44.00 | |Catherine Mealor |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $46.00|$45.00 | |Michael Rose |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $44.00|$40.00 | |Stephen Scouten |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $44.00|$41.00 |

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Renasant's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Renasant: A Closer Look

Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: Community banks, Insurance, and Wealth management. With its Community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its Insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The Wealth management segment provides a range of services, including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment.

Renasant's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Renasant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.09% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Renasant's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Renasant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

