Analyst Expectations For Reinsurance Gr's Future

Analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $250.12, along with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $232.00. This current average represents a 0.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $251.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Reinsurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $264.00 $263.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $263.00 $244.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $233.00 $245.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $242.00 $252.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $232.00 $227.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $255.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reinsurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Reinsurance Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Reinsurance Gr

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Reinsurance Gr

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Reinsurance Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Reinsurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

