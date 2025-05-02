Analyst Expectations For Reddit's Future

26 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 9 6 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 1 3M Ago 4 5 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reddit, revealing an average target of $175.46, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.31%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $140.00 $210.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $220.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $124.00 $185.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $140.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $185.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Announces Buy $150.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $158.00 $215.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $155.00 $200.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $170.00 $210.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $75.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $200.00 $250.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $197.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $142.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $206.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Reddit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Reddit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Reddit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Reddit's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reddit analyst ratings.

Delving into Reddit's Background

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Breaking Down Reddit's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Reddit's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 71.25% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RDDT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight May 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RDDT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.