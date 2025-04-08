Analyst Expectations For Quanta Services's Future

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Quanta Services, revealing an average target of $346.2, a high estimate of $407.00, and a low estimate of $286.00. This current average has decreased by 4.33% from the previous average price target of $361.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Quanta Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Announces |Overweight | $286.00|- | |Alex Rygiel |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $300.00|$343.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $316.00|$338.00 | |Stanley Elliott |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $323.00|$388.00 | |Philip Shen |Roth MKM |Announces |Buy | $350.00|- | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $371.00|$394.00 | |Drew Chamberlain |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $323.00|$297.00 | |Sherif El-Sabbahy |B of A Securities |Announces |Buy | $407.00|- | |Stanley Elliott |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $388.00|$374.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $398.00|$399.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quanta Services's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quanta Services analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Understanding the Numbers: Quanta Services's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.3% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

