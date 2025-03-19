Analyst Expectations For Quanta Services's Future

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Quanta Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $352.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $407.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. This current average represents a 2.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $361.86.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quanta Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $300.00 $343.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $316.00 $338.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $323.00 $388.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Announces Buy $350.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $371.00 $394.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $323.00 $297.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Announces Buy $407.00 - Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $388.00 $374.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $398.00 $399.00

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.66%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

