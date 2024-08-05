Analyst Expectations For Quanta Services's Future

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $298.29, a high estimate of $319.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.19% increase from the previous average price target of $283.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quanta Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $319.00 $305.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $280.00 $264.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $303.00 $286.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $302.00 $299.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $288.00 $287.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $310.00 $285.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $286.00 $259.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Quanta Services's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quanta Services analyst ratings.

Get to Know Quanta Services Better

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: electric power, renewables infrastructure, and underground utility and infrastructure.

Financial Milestones: Quanta Services's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PWR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B. Riley Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PWR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.