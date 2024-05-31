Analyst Expectations For Qualcomm's Future

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 4 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Qualcomm, revealing an average target of $186.88, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.84% from the previous average price target of $165.61.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Qualcomm by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $180.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 - Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $160.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $206.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $140.00 $120.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $175.00 $165.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $158.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $173.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $180.00 $160.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Announces Buy $200.00 - Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $177.00 - Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $205.00 $175.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $180.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $150.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $150.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Qualcomm's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Qualcomm's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Financial Milestones: Qualcomm's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

