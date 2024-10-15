Analyst Expectations For Prosperity Bancshares's Future

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.0, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.36% increase from the previous average price target of $73.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Prosperity Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $78.00 $80.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $79.00 $81.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $75.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $80.00 $73.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $70.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $78.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $68.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $75.00 $63.00 Brett Rabatin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prosperity Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Prosperity Bancshares's Background

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Prosperity Bancshares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Prosperity Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 38.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Prosperity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

