Analyst Expectations For Progyny's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Progyny and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average reflects an increase of 35.02% from the previous average price target of $18.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Progyny by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Announces Buy $28.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $23.00 $17.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Progyny. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Progyny's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Progyny's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Progyny Better

Progyny Inc is a benefits management company specializing in fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments, and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Progyny

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progyny's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Progyny adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

