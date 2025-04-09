Analyst Expectations For Popular's Future

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Popular, presenting an average target of $112.25, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.18% from the previous average price target of $107.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Popular. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $100.00|$110.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $110.00|$105.00 | |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $110.00|$100.00 | |Kelly Motta |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $129.00|$116.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Popular. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Popular's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Popular's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Popular Better

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, a bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. The Corporation's reportable segments consist of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S.

Breaking Down Popular's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Popular's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Popular's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Popular's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Popular adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

