Analyst Expectations For Pool's Future

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $339.46, a high estimate of $415.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. This current average represents a 5.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $360.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pool. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $335.00 $310.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $380.00 $356.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $415.00 $365.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $330.00 $285.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $377.00 $305.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $310.00 $360.00 Shaun Calnan B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $290.00 $338.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $305.00 $370.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $350.00 $425.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $356.00 $416.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $305.00 $380.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $360.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $370.00 $415.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pool. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pool compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pool's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Pool's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pool analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Pool

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

A Deep Dive into Pool's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pool faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.72% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pool's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for POOL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Loop Capital Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for POOL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.