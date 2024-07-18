Analyst Expectations For Pinnacle Finl Partners's Future

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pinnacle Finl Partners, revealing an average target of $101.5, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. This current average represents a 1.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $103.43.

The standing of Pinnacle Finl Partners among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Barker Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $98.00 $95.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $94.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $108.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $102.00 $109.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $94.00 $99.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $109.00 $109.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $108.00 $110.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $109.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pinnacle Finl Partners's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pinnacle Finl Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Pinnacle Finl Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

