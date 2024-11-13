Analyst Expectations For Peraso's Future

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.75, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.25% lower than the prior average price target of $4.00.

The standing of Peraso among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Lowers Speculative Buy $3.00 $4.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Speculative Buy $4.00 $4.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Speculative Buy $4.00 $4.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Speculative Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Peraso. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Peraso compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Peraso's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc is a fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of: i) millimeter wavelength wireless technology, or mmWave, semiconductor devices and antenna modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and ii) performance of non-recurring engineering, or NRE, services and licensing of intellectual property, or IP. The company's primary focus is the development of mmWave, which is generally described as the frequency band from 24 Gigahertz, or GHz, to 300 GHz. Geographically the company generates revenue from the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down Peraso's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Peraso's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 76.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Peraso's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -104.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Peraso's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -86.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Peraso's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -41.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Peraso's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

