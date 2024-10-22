Analyst Expectations For PENN Entertainment's Future

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PENN Entertainment, revealing an average target of $23.58, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.33, the current average has increased by 1.07%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PENN Entertainment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into PENN Entertainment's Background

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

PENN Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PENN Entertainment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, PENN Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

