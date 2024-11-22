Analyst Expectations For PDD Holdings's Future

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PDD Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $167.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $224.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.94% lower than the prior average price target of $197.11.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of PDD Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $160.00 $185.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $171.00 $181.00 Ellie Jiang Macquarie Raises Outperform $224.00 $126.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $158.00 $224.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $185.00 $230.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $194.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Lowers Buy $170.00 $206.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Lowers Outperform $170.00 $235.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $151.00 $193.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PDD Holdings. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PDD Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PDD Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PDD Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PDD Holdings analyst ratings.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

PDD Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PDD Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 85.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PDD Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PDD Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PDD Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PDD Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

