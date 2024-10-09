Analyst Expectations For PBF Energy's Future

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PBF Energy, presenting an average target of $39.45, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 19.78% from the previous average price target of $49.18.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PBF Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $51.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $36.00 $42.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $35.00 $42.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $53.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $25.00 $47.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $48.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $51.00 $52.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PBF Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Financial Insights: PBF Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, PBF Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PBF

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PBF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.