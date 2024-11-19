Analyst Expectations For Paychex's Future

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Paychex, presenting an average target of $136.7, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. Marking an increase of 9.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $125.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Paychex is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Underweight $139.00 $133.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $131.00 $126.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Hold $141.00 $130.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $120.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $148.00 $130.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $142.00 $125.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $133.00 $122.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $125.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $118.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $126.00 $121.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paychex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paychex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Paychex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Paychex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paychex analyst ratings.

Delving into Paychex's Background

Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, founded in 1971, services over 745,000 clients and pays 1 in 12 US private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance agency services.

Paychex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Paychex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paychex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paychex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jan 2022 Cowen & Co. Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Stifel Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.