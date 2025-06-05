Analyst Expectations For Parker Hannifin's Future

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $695.27, a high estimate of $827.00, and a low estimate of $564.00. This current average has decreased by 5.62% from the previous average price target of $736.70.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Parker Hannifin. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $700.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $670.00 $630.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $827.00 $824.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $735.00 $690.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $630.00 $564.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $665.00 $795.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $564.00 $691.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $700.00 $750.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $717.00 $842.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $690.00 $790.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $750.00 $791.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market.

Parker Hannifin started out in 1917 as Parker Appliance, selling pneumatic brakes. Through the acquisition of branded components, the firm has expanded into aerospace engines, agricultural and construction machinery, freight and passenger vehicles, and industrial automation equipment. Within these larger systems, Parker sells a wide array of small, critical pieces such as hydraulic, electromechanical, climate control, and filtration components. Many of its products are designed to work together, resulting in a high rate of cross-selling.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Parker Hannifin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

