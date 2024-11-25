Analyst Expectations For Palantir Technologies's Future

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Palantir Technologies, revealing an average target of $42.9, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 32.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Palantir Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $57.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $41.00 $16.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Maintains Underperform $28.00 $28.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $47.00 $28.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $38.00 $35.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $37.00 $30.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $30.00 $24.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $38.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $30.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Palantir Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palantir Technologies analyst ratings.

Discovering Palantir Technologies: A Closer Look

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

