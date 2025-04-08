Analyst Expectations For Owens-Corning's Future

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Owens-Corning, presenting an average target of $202.44, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $176.00. This current average represents a 9.06% decrease from the previous average price target of $222.62.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Owens-Corning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $179.00|$215.00 | |Collin Verron |Deutsche Bank |Announces |Buy | $183.00|- | |Mike Dahl |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $212.00|$212.00 | |Michael Rehaut |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $176.00|$200.00 | |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $215.00|$245.00 | |Mike Dahl |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $212.00|$224.00 | |John Lovallo |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $235.00|$245.00 | |Sam Reid |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $200.00|$225.00 | |Garik Shmois |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $210.00|$215.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Owens-Corning's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Owens-Corning's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

