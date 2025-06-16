Analyst Expectations For Ovintiv's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.0, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average represents a 1.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $50.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Ovintiv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $46.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $59.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $57.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ovintiv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Ovintiv's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ovintiv analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of high-quality assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: USA Operations, and Canadian Operations. The USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada.

Financial Insights: Ovintiv

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ovintiv displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OVV

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OVV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.