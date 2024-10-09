Analyst Expectations For Oshkosh's Future

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Oshkosh, revealing an average target of $123.5, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Experiencing a 6.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $131.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Oshkosh by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $114.00 $126.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $119.00 $137.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $123.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Oshkosh's Background

Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the us Department of Defense. However, Oshkosh recently lost the JLTV recompete, bringing into focus its us Postal Service contract, which calls for the electrification of us postal vehicles. The company reports in three segments—access equipment (52% of revenue), defense (22%), and vocational (27%)—and generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

Breaking Down Oshkosh's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

