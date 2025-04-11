Analyst Expectations For OrthoPediatrics's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OrthoPediatrics, revealing an average target of $38.43, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 4.71% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of OrthoPediatrics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $24.00|$26.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $42.00|$42.00 | |Ben Haynor |Lake Street |Announces |Buy | $37.00|- | |David Turkaly |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $50.00|$50.00 | |Rick Wise |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $32.00|$40.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $42.00|$42.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $42.00|$42.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of OrthoPediatrics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know OrthoPediatrics Better

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of OrthoPediatrics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OrthoPediatrics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -30.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): OrthoPediatrics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

