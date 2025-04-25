Analyst Expectations For OPKO Health's Future

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for OPKO Health, presenting an average target of $2.75, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.25. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OPKO Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $2.25|$2.25 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $2.25|$2.25 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OPKO Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OPKO Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OPKO Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into OPKO Health's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Its segments include pharmaceutical and diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The Diagnostics segment consists of clinical and genomics laboratory operations through BioReference and point-of-care operations. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Diagnostics segment.

OPKO Health: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OPKO Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OPKO Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OPKO Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OPKO Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

