Analyst Expectations For ONEOK's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $97.38, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.29%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ONEOK by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $93.00 $96.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $101.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $110.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $107.00 $110.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $100.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ONEOK's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ONEOK's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ONEOK analyst ratings.

Get to Know ONEOK Better

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Key Indicators: ONEOK's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ONEOK's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 68.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OKE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.