Analyst Expectations For Olin's Future

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Olin (NYSE:OLN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 7 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Olin, presenting an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 16.53% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $43.73.

A clear picture of Olin's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $41.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $34.00 $44.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $45.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $31.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $43.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $38.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $40.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Announces Hold $38.00 - Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $48.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $31.00 $41.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $50.00 $56.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.00 $51.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $48.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $45.00

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Olin's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, Olin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

