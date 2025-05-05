Analyst Expectations For Okta's Future

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) underwent analysis by 30 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 10 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 7 10 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $119.6, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.59% from the previous average price target of $108.15.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Okta. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Announces Buy $140.00 - Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Buy $119.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $123.00 $125.00 Brian Colley Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $127.00 - Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $130.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $106.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $105.00 $95.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $92.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $115.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $123.00 $107.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $109.00 $94.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $95.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $127.00 $110.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $110.00 $90.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $100.00 $94.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $90.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $96.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $108.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Okta's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Okta's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Okta analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Financial Insights: Okta

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Okta showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.73% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Okta's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okta's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Okta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OKTA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OKTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.