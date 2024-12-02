Analyst Expectations For Norwegian Cruise Line's Future

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 8 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 5 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.94, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.09, the current average has increased by 21.0%.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $25.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $29.00 $26.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $19.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $36.00 $32.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $19.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $21.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $24.00 $21.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $29.00 $24.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.50 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Norwegian Cruise Line's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.67% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 51.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 11.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

