Analyst Expectations For Natera's Future

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $158.69, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 16.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $136.77.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Natera among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $150.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $176.00 $132.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $157.00 $121.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $135.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $160.00 $120.00 Eve Burstein Bernstein Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Natera's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Natera's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

Discovering Natera: A Closer Look

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Natera: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Natera's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 63.9% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.