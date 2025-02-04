Analyst Expectations For Mohawk Industries's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mohawk Industries, revealing an average target of $146.0, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A decline of 4.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Mohawk Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $135.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $141.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $170.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $161.00 $151.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $140.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $141.00 $146.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Mohawk Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mohawk Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.7% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Mohawk Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

