Analyst Expectations For Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Future

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Mirum Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.71% from the previous average price target of $56.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mirum Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $66.00 $62.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $44.00 $39.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Mirum Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter "IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

Financial Insights: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 107.68% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -31.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, Mirum Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

